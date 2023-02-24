Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $49,000 Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 622.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZD. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

