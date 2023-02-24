Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $49,000 Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 622.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Price Performance
ZD stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.