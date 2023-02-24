Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $973,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 494.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 66.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $74.15 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Stories

