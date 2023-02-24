Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $37.27 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

