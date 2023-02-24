Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 13,275.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Camden National Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $613.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also

