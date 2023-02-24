Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $44,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89.

