Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC opened at $21.46 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $4.25 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

