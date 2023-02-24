Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 134.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 87.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.34. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.