Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.