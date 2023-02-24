Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,369 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 234.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Price Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.