Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,669 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Natura &Co by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after buying an additional 6,056,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 23,332.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 186,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 154,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Price Performance

NYSE:NTCO opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

About Natura &Co

Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

