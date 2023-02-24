Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 346 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $47,428,000. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 514.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Shares of HRB stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
