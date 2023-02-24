Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 346 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $47,428,000. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 514.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Performance

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.