Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 863 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at $870,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CTS by 26.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Insider Transactions at CTS

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTS Price Performance

CTS opened at $43.77 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTS. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.