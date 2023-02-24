Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

