Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers International Group cut their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE CSR opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $958.45 million, a P/E ratio of -46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $108.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -214.70%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

