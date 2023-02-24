Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 7,576.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iStar by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in iStar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.40. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAR. Raymond James downgraded iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

