Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in XPeng by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.