Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

OMC opened at $91.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

