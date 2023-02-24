Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,087,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,092,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $188.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

