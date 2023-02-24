Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 373 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,091,000 after acquiring an additional 252,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE GIL opened at $32.14 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

