Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,848 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth $15,224,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 248,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth $4,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.09) to GBX 1,518 ($18.28) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.26) to GBX 1,220 ($14.69) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,500.50.

Prudential Stock Down 0.1 %

Prudential Company Profile

Shares of PUK opened at $29.99 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.