Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 392 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.