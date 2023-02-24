Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 74,926 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSXMA opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

