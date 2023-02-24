Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 424,988 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.