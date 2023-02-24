Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Up 0.2%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 10,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.0077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

