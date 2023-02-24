Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Rain Oncology Stock Up 1.2 %

RAIN stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. Rain Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

About Rain Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

