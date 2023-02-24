Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Shares Down 2.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Rakuten Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.