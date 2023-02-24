Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. is in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. It operates through the following segments : Asia Pacific, UK, France and Nordics. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

