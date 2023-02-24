Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.22.

Parkland Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$30.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.97. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. Also, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. 20.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.38%.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.