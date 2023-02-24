Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of WPM opened at C$55.23 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The company has a market cap of C$24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$57.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.75.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,645,102.53. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,645,102.53. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.