Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS):

2/15/2023 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

12/28/2022 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

