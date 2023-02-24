Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

RDWWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.58) to GBX 400 ($4.82) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Redrow has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $9.50.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

