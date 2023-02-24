Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

