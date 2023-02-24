Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.2 %

RGA opened at $145.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $138.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

