Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

