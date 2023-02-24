Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Plus Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Stock Up 3.1 %

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

SPB stock opened at C$11.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.44 and a twelve month high of C$12.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.