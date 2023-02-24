Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Corebridge Financial, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.
Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion.
Corebridge Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77.
Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $193,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $95,736,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Corebridge Financial
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
Featured Stories
