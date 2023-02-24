Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Corebridge Financial, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $193,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $95,736,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.