Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.04 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.