Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.04 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Featured Stories
