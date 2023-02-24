Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

