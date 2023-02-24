Research Analysts Set Expectations for General Mills, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion.

General Mills Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

GIS opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63. General Mills has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

