Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Research Solutions Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $63.30 million, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 0.55.
Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.
