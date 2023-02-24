Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $63.30 million, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 62,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 635,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Research Solutions by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.

