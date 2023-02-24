Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROIC. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ROIC stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

