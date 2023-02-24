Reviewing Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock and Aemetis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Aemetis 0 2 2 0 2.50

Aemetis has a consensus target price of $15.56, indicating a potential upside of 299.04%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Comstock.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% Aemetis -35.11% N/A -20.85%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Comstock and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Comstock has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock and Aemetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $543,727.00 52.23 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.44 Aemetis $211.95 million 0.64 -$47.15 million ($2.59) -1.51

Comstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock beats Aemetis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

