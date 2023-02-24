Reviewing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A 21.87% 7.83% Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 11 2 0 2.15 Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88

This is a summary of recent ratings for TPG and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TPG currently has a consensus target price of $35.15, indicating a potential upside of 7.18%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $47.06, indicating a potential upside of 38.18%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than TPG.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG and Brookfield Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.61 billion 3.88 $92.46 million ($0.20) -164.00 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.74 N/A N/A N/A

TPG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

