Reviewing Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) & H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eisai pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 0 4 1 0 2.20 Eisai 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for H. Lundbeck A/S and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.91%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Eisai.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16% Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Eisai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00 Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S. H. Lundbeck A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Eisai on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

(Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Eisai

(Get Rating)

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.