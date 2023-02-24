Reviewing Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) & ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Mobileye Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.37 billion 2.14 $127.79 million $1.38 18.95 Mobileye Global $1.87 billion 1.15 -$82.00 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 11.23% 15.27% 5.79% Mobileye Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.6% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACI Worldwide and Mobileye Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mobileye Global 0 3 15 1 2.89

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.78%. Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $43.65, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Mobileye Global.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Mobileye Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a Level 4 solution, which comprise a set of autonomous driving technology solutions, such as Self-Driving System & Vehicles and Autonomous Mobility as a Service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

