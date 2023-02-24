Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.85) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.71) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,836 ($70.28) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,034.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,379.22. The firm has a market cap of £72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.29, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.