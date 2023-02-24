Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

RSKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 916,769 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $9,587,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 482,540 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

RSKD stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $919.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

