ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.93. 7,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 17,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 200,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

