Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $141.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

