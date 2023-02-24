Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $71,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,115,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

